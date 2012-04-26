* CropScience unit benefits from hot U.S. weather
* MaterialScience profit dragged lower by feedstock costs
* Q1 adj EBITDA 2.44 bln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 2.23 bln
FRANKFURT, April 26 Warm weather and an early
start to the corn planting season in the United States helped
Bayer sell more farming pesticides in the first
quarter, boosting its earnings.
Sales at Bayer's CropScience unit, the world's
second-largest crop chemicals maker after Switzerland's Syngenta
, jumped 15.6 percent in the three months through
March, offsetting margin pressure at Bayer's plastics business.
CropScience generates the bulk of its annual revenue in the
first half of the year, when farmers in the northern hemisphere
typically spray their fields.
The hottest start to March since records were first kept in
1871 resulted in some U.S. Midwest farmers planting corn earlier
than ever.
First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Bayer, also Germany's
largest drugmaker, rose 9.4 percent to 2.44 billion euros ($3.2
billion). That beat consensus of 2.23 billion in a Reuters poll.
Group sales in the quarter topped 10 billion euros, of which
CropScience contributed 2.6 billion.
Bayer affirmed its group outlook and said it saw a slight
rise in adjusted group EBITDA this year, with an increase of
sales by about 3 percent when adjusted for currency swings and
takeovers, but added it was "increasingly confident for the rest
of the year".
Rival Syngenta posted a smaller-than-expected 7 percent rise
in quarterly sales as the impact of a drought in Latin America
offset the benefits from bumper seed sales and an early start to
the planting season.
The MaterialScience unit, the world's largest maker of
chemicals for insulation foams, and of plastics for car lights
and panoramic roofs, saw adjusted core earnings slump almost 20
percent, struggling to pass along higher raw-material costs to
customers.
Like most plastics, Bayer's products are derived from
petrochemicals. The price of crude oil in the first quarter was
almost 10 percent above year-earlier levels.
As the plastics division struggles with high raw materials
costs, Bayer is also pinning its hopes on drug launches to lift
earnings in the coming years.
The company has said its four most promising drugs, led by
new anti-clotting pill Xarelto, have the potential to rack up
combined annual sales of 5 billion euros, although little of
that will be seen this year.
Sources also told Reuters on Wednesday that Bayer is nearing
a multibillion-dollar acquisition to bolster its healthcare
division.
Shares in Bayer were up 0.9 percent at 54.20 euros by 1036
GMT. Germany's blue-chip DAX index was down 0.7
percent.