FRANKFURT, April 26 Quarterly earnings at Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer surpassed expectations as strong strong sales of farming pesticides offset margin pressure at its engineering plastics unit.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the group rose 9.4 percent to 2.44 billion euros ($3.22 billion), above the average estimate of 2.23 billion in a Reuters poll.

The group reiterated on Thursday it expected a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA this year, with an increase of sales by about 3 percent when adjusted for currency swings and takeovers, but it added it was "increasingly confident for the rest of the year". ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)