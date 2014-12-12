Dec 12 German drugmaker Bayer has
failed in a last-ditch attempt to block the sale of a cheap
generic version of its cancer drug Nexavar in India, after the
country's Supreme Court ruled against it on Friday.
The decision, which upholds earlier rulings, will be seen as
a blow for global drugmakers' efforts to hold on to exclusivity
on high-price medicines in India.
Indian generics group Natco Pharma said the
highest court had dismissed Bayer's challenge to a compulsory
licence allowing it to sell a copycat version of the medicine,
which is used to treat kidney and liver cancer.
Under a global Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual
Property Rights agreement, countries can issue compulsory
licences on certain drugs that are deemed unaffordable to a
large section of their populations.
But Bayer has been fighting this compulsory licence, arguing
that it weakens the international patent system and endangers
pharmaceutical research.
The German group said it was disappointed by the Supreme
Court decision and its legal experts were evaluating the
verdict. "We are analysing the order and will determine any
future course of action afterwards," a spokesman said.
Natco was first given permission by the Indian patents
office in 2012 to sell generic Nexavar at 8,800 rupees ($141)
for a month's dose, a fraction of Bayer's price of 280,000
rupees. Bayer challenged this decision in the long-running case.
Western pharmaceutical groups have a lengthy history of
patent problems in India, which has a thriving generic drugs
industry and a large population for whom patented drugs are
unaffordable.
In a much higher profile case last year, Swiss drugmaker
Novartis suffered another defeat in the Indian Supreme
Court when its attempt to win patent protection for its cancer
drug Glivec was dismissed.
Indian courts have in recent years also revoked patents
granted to other international drugmakers, including Pfizer
, Roche and Merck.
($1 = 62.5150 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)