WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The American unit of Bayer
AG is making unsubstantiated claims about its
Phillips Colon Health product, the United States said on Friday
as it sought to hold Bayer Corp in contempt of a court order for
the statements.
Bayer claimed the product can "defend against" occasional
constipation, diarrhea and other problems, but did not have
reliable scientific evidence to support the description, the
U.S. Department of Justice said.
The statement violates a 2007 court order that prohibited
Bayer from making unsubstantiated claims about any dietary
supplements it promotes or sells, the government said.
In a statement, the company said it was "extremely
disappointed" in the government's decision and strongly
disagreed with it.
"Phillips Colon Health is a safe and beneficial probiotic
product. Bayer believes that the product's benefits for
consumers are fully substantiated and supported," the company
said.
