Sept 28 Bayer AG prevailed in a
lawsuit filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that accused
the drugmaker's U.S. unit of making unsubstantiated claims about
a dietary supplement marketed to promote digestion.
In an order made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge Jose
Linares in Newark, New Jersey refused to hold Bayer Corp in
contempt for having allegedly violated a 2007 consent decree
governing how it markets dietary supplements.
The government alleged that Bayer lacked reliable scientific
evidence to support its claim that its Phillips' Colon Health
could "defend against" occasional constipation, diarrhea, and
gas and bloating, and its implied claim that the product could
cure those conditions.
According to the government, Bayer made the claims in a
nationwide campaign that included print and TV advertising
featuring "The Colon Lady."
Consumers spent "hundreds of millions of dollars" on the
product, and damages "equal to the amount of consumers' loss
resulting from Bayer's contempt" were sought, court papers show.
FTC spokesman Mitchell Katz declined to comment on Monday.
Linares' decision explaining his reasoning will be made
public on Oct. 8 unless he is persuaded to keep it under seal.
The case is U.S. v. Bayer Corp, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 07-00001.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)