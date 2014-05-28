GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
FRANKFURT May 28 German drug and chemicals maker Bayer AG said the head of its pharmaceuticals unit, Andreas Fibig, is to leave to take up the role of chief executive officer at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc .
Bayer said it expected to name a successor for Fibig in a few days. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.