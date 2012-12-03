FRANKFURT Dec 3 The plastics unit of German
drugmaker Bayer could see higher returns on its
capital in the medium term, making it an "essential part of" the
diversified group, its chief executive told the Financial Times.
"My feeling is that in the next one to two years the returns
on investment will hopefully get better again," Marijn Dekkers
said in an interview with the newspaper published on Monday.
The markets targeted by plastics unit Bayer MaterialScience
have previously been "a little less" financially attractive than
those targeted by Bayer's healthcare and crop protection units,
he said.
"Material science, just like crop science and healthcare, is
an essential part of our diversified business model," the CEO
was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)