FRANKFURT Aug 27 Bayer's cancer drug
Nexavar was given priority review status by U.S. healthcare
regulators for the oral drug's use against a difficult-to-treat
type of thyroid cancer, the company said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration aims to complete the
priority review within six months, rather than the standard
review of about 10 months, Bayer said.
Bayer and development partner Onyx Pharmaceuticals
are seeking a wider use for Nexavar to include treatment of
patients with thyroid cancer that returned despite previous
surgery and treatment with radioactive iodine, a group with a
particularly poor prospect of survival.
Nexavar is already approved to treat liver as well as kidney
cancer and it is also being tested on breast cancer patients.
