Nov 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Friday it has expanded the approved use of the cancer
drug Nexavar to include late-stage differentiated thyroid
cancer.
Differentiated thyroid cancer is the most common type of
thyroid cancer, the FDA said. The National Cancer Institute
estimates that 60,220 people in the United States will be
diagnosed with it and 1,850 will die from the disease in 2013.
The drug, made by Germany's Bayer AG and Onyx
Pharmaceuticals, is already approved to treat advanced kidney
cancer and liver cancer that cannot be surgically removed. Onyx
was acquired by Amgen Inc earlier this year.