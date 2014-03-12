FRANKFURT, March 12 German drugmaker Bayer said on Wednesday it aims to increase its pharmaceuticals sales by 8 percent annually on average until 2016, adjusted for currency and portfolio effects, on the back of newly launched drugs.

Bayer last month boosted its estimate of the peak sales potential of its five most important new drugs to at least 7.5 billion euros ($10.4 billion), from more than 5.5 billion euros previously.

It said on Wednesday that combined sales of the five new drugs - anti-clotting drug Xarelto, eye drug Eylea, cancer drugs Stivarga and Xofigo as well as lung drug Adempas - would be about 2.8 billion euros in 2014, up from 1.5 billion euros in 2013.