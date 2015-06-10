Greek stocks outperform Europe with longest winning run since 1991
* Dutch lender ING rises after profit beat (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)
FRANKFURT, June 10 Bayer has agreed to sell its Diabetes Care business to Panasonic Healthcare Holdings, backed by KKR and Panasonic Corp, for 1.02 billion euros ($1.15 billion), the company said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields on Wednesday pared their earlier fall to turn flat, following weak results at a $23 billion auction of 10-year government notes that was the second leg of this week's $62 billion supply from the May quarterly refunding.