March 15 Bayer has made a non-binding offer for the animal health business of Pfizer , even though it believes a spin-off is more likely, a German paper reported in an article to be published in its Friday edition.

Bayer's offer is based on incomplete data and is at an early stage, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing a letter sent to supervisory board members by Bayer Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers.

Pfizer CEO Ian Read told Reuters in an interview on Monday that a spin-off was more likely for animal health.

Speculation about a possible sale of animal health, which analysts believe could be worth $15 billion to $20 billion, was fuelled last week by reports that Novartis AG had made an approach that was rebuffed by Pfizer and that Bayer was sounding out debt financing options.

Bayer, Germany's largest drugmaker, declined to comment on Thursday.