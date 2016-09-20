The logo of German drugmaker Bayer is seen in Leverkusen April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

FRANKFURT German drugmaker Bayer said its two best-selling drugs had a higher annual peak sales potential than previously targeted, after the agreed $66 billion takeover of Monsanto stirred criticism it might neglect its pharmaceuticals business.

Bayer now expects annual peak sales of more than 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) for stroke prevention pill Xarelto, jointly sold with Johnson & Johnson, where it had previously seen about 3.5 billion.

For the eye medicine Eylea, jointly developed with Regeneron, it now sees peak sales potential of more than EUR 2.5 billion, up from at least 1.5 billion euros previously.

($1 = 0.8950 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon)