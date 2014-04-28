(Corrects paragraph 3 to say Bayer lowered its outlook for the
MaterialScience unit in April last year, not last Friday)
April 28 German drugmaker Bayer AG is
exploring the sale of its $10 billion plastics unit to focus on
growing its health business, Bloomberg reported citing people
with knowledge of the matter.
Bayer is considering the sale of its MaterialScience
division after chemicals company Evonik Industries AG
showed interest in the unit several months ago, Bloomberg said,
adding that no final decision has been made on the plastics
unit. (r.reuters.com/pez78v)
Bayer, Germany's largest drugmaker, in April last year
lowered its outlook for its MaterialScience unit, which makes
transparent plastics used in sports goggles, DVDs and car
lights, as core earnings for the division slumped by more than a
quarter.
Polycarbonates, the type of transparent plastic that is
Bayer's specialty, are in ample global supply after lower-cost
rivals in the Middle East, mainly Sabic, built new
sites.
Bayer was not immediately available for comment outside
regular business hours.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)