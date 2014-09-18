BRIEF-Mabion FY 2016 net loss widens to 55.8 mln zlotys
* Informed on Tuesday that its FY 2016 revenue was 0 zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys ($697,566) a year ago
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Germany's Bayer will hold a supervisory board meeting on Thursday morning, a source with knowledge of the matter said following a report it planned to separate its plastics business.
A spokesman for Germany's largest drugmaker declined immediate comment on the Wall Street Journal report, which said Bayer planned to sell or spin off the MaterialScience unit, worth around 8 billion euros ($10 billion). (1 US dollar = 0.7770 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Thomas Atkins)
* BRIGHTER SECURES FUNDING OF UP TO SEK 100 MILLION FOR LAUNCH OF ACTISTE AND ISSUES FREE WARRANTS TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)