FRANKFURT, June 24 German drugmaker Bayer
is readying its plastics division, which is to be
renamed Covestro, for a listing as early as October to tap into
the rich stock market valuations that prevail for now, sources
familiar with the deal said.
While a decision on the exact timing will be taken just days
ahead of the actual launch of the initial public offering, Bayer
wants to conclude preparations, including presentations to
equity research analysts by late August, they added.
"They want to have everything ready so they can push the
button and send out an intention to float as soon as possible
after September 1 if market conditions are right," one of the
sources said, adding that the IPO could take place one month
later.
A Bayer spokesman reiterated previous statements that the
plastics division will become a separately listed company by
mid-2016 at the latest.
