FRANKFURT May 15 German drugmaker Bayer said on Wednesday it initiated a Phase III trial of its potential blockbuster drug regorafenib in patients with advanced liver cancer.

The drug, also known as Stivarga, will be tested in the third and last phase of trials required for marketing approval on patients with inoperable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) that has worsened despite prior treatment with Bayer's Nexavar drug. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)