BRIEF-Shandong Buchang Pharma's Q1 net profit up 15.3 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit up 15.3 percent y/y at 222.4 million yuan ($32.32 million)
FRANKFURT Dec 2 German drugmaker Bayer AG will file for regulatory approval of its experimental haemophilia drug Bay 81-8973 by the end of the year, it said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Sanofi and Regeneron announce FDA approval of a new once-monthly dosing option for Praluent (alirocumab) injection