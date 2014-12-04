FRANKFURT Dec 4 Drugmaker Bayer AG
said on Thursday it had filed for approval of its experimental
haemophilia drug Bay 81-8973 in Europe and planned to submit
applications in other countries in the coming months.
Bayer had said on Tuesday it planned to file for approval of
the drug, based on its established Kogenate brand, this month as
it seeks to build a range of treatments against the hereditary
bleeding disorder.
The submission is based on positive results from a Phase III
trial in 204 children, adolescents and adults. A clinical study
in previously untreated patients is still ongoing, Bayer said.
The German company in March unveiled plans to spend more
than 500 million euros ($615 million) to set up haemophilia drug
production sites in Germany, in a sign of confidence in its
development pipeline.
($1 = 0.8130 euro)
