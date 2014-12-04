FRANKFURT Dec 4 Drugmaker Bayer AG said on Thursday it had filed for approval of its experimental haemophilia drug Bay 81-8973 in Europe and planned to submit applications in other countries in the coming months.

Bayer had said on Tuesday it planned to file for approval of the drug, based on its established Kogenate brand, this month as it seeks to build a range of treatments against the hereditary bleeding disorder.

The submission is based on positive results from a Phase III trial in 204 children, adolescents and adults. A clinical study in previously untreated patients is still ongoing, Bayer said.

The German company in March unveiled plans to spend more than 500 million euros ($615 million) to set up haemophilia drug production sites in Germany, in a sign of confidence in its development pipeline.

