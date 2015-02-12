FRANKFURT Feb 12 German healthcare group Bayer
has started working on a new corporate set-up for the
life-science businesses that will remain when its plastics
division is split off, aiming for a new structure at the
beginning of next year.
Employees were informed on Wednesday that a team had been
set up to map out the new structure, which will not entail job
cuts, a spokesman said on Thursday.
"We expect the number of jobs to be stable worldwide and in
Germany over the next few years," he added.
Bayer, whose products include cancer drugs, birth control
pills, veterinary drugs, pesticides and transparent plastics,
unveiled plans in September to list its plastics business on the
stock market to focus on its more profitable life-science
businesses.
It said at the time it was eyeing a spin-off or initial
public offering of the MaterialScience unit within 12-18 months.
Its three main divisions HealthCare, CropScience and
MaterialScience each have largely autonomous management teams
but the company has recently stressed the synergies to be gained
in the research into human, animal and plant health.
