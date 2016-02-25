By Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss
| LEVERKUSEN, Germany
LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 25 Bayer's
Crop Science business is casting its eye over potential targets
to enhance its seeds operation, the division's head said on
Thursday, as competitive threats increase with big mergers among
its rivals.
The Crop Science operation comprises the world's
second-largest pesticides supplier but remains a much smaller
player in seeds, where boss Liam Condon sees the greatest growth
opportunities, particularly in wheat and soy seed markets.
"We always look at any opportunities that come up as long as
they fit," Condon said on the sidelines of the news conference
after German drug group Bayer reported full-year results below
market expectations.
"There hasn't been a success in wheat hybridisation that has
led to a significant increase in yield. But we see a great
opportunity there," Condon added, referring to the development
of two separate parent lines that are cross-bred into a more
robust hybrid seed for farmers.
"In soy, we continue to see great opportunity in Latin
America through bolt-on acquisitions."
The Crop Science unit has strong market positions in rice,
vegetable and canola seeds, but it is determined to meet the
challenges presented by sector consolidation.
DuPont and Dow Chemical Co agreed in December
to combine their seeds and pesticides businesses to create a new
industry giant, and ChemChina is planning to make an agreed
takeover offer for Syngenta, the global leader in crop
chemicals.
Condon signalled that Bayer may need faster growth in seeds
than in crop chemicals to offer customers a more balanced
package of products and services.
"If you have seeds, if you have crop protection and a
supporting, decision-making platform with digital services, and
you can prove to the farmer that you can increase yield with
less resources, that's a very compelling offer."
A new precision farming industry has been emerging that
provides services such as satellite-guided spraying and
harvesting, often by the square yard, enabling farmers to make
optimum use of their resources.
"For us it's about putting that compelling offer together as
opposed to being overweight in crop or overweight in seeds. It's
a combination," Condon said.
(Editing by David Goodman)