LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 28 Quarterly
earnings at Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer missed
expectations on low sales volumes at its chemicals division as
it banks on new drug launches to lift earnings this year.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the group fell 8.8
percent to 1.54 billion euros ($2.06 billion), below the average
estimate of 1.62 billion in a Reuters poll.
The group said on Monday it expected a slight increase in
adjusted EBITDA this year, with an increase of sales by about 3
percent when adjusted for currency swings and takeovers.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)