LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 28 Bayer,
Germany's largest drugmaker, posted a 3.1 percent decline in
adjusted core earnings, dampened by a weak Japanese yen and
emerging-market currencies, which lowered the euro value of its
sales abroad.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped to 1.77 billion
euros ($2.42 billion), it said on Friday, falling short of the
1.91 billion euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.
The group said it expected adjusted EBITDA to grow by a low-
to mid-single-digit percentage in 2014 and that full-year sales
would be 41-42 billion euros.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted EBITDA growth of
more than 10 percent and sales of 42.5 billion.
