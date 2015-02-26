BRIEF-Egypt's Sabaa International Co for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Q1 profit rises
May 9 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries:
(Corrects to low to mid-teens percentage from low to mid-double-digit percentage, paragraph 1)
LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 26 Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer said it expects growth in underlying core earnings in the low to mid-teens percentage range this year, as it gets a boost from new drugs such as stroke prevention pill Xarelto.
Bayer said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) advanced 4.4 percent to 1.85 billion euros ($2.10 billion), which fell short of the average estimate of 1.93 billion in a Reuters poll, as earnings declined at its plastics unit.
FRANKFURT, May 9 Siemens executive Michael Sen will take responsibility for the company's wind-power joint venture with Spain's Gamesa on Siemens' managing board, the German industrial group said on Tuesday.