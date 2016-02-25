LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 25 German drugmaker Bayer saw lower-than-expected core earnings grow in the fourth quarter as it increased research and development expenses and a weak Latin America business weighed on its crop chemicals divisions.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-offs, rose 4 percent to 1.90 billion euros ($2.10 billion), it said on Thursday. That was below average market expectations of 2.03 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)