BRIEF-500.Com Ltd announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Ltd
* 500.Com Limited announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Limited
FRANKFURT Feb 22 Bayer, the German drugmaker that is buying U.S. seed maker Monsanto, said it expected a mid-single digit percentage increase in adjusted core earnings for 2017, helped by fast growing revenues from stroke prevention pill Xarelto.
In the fourth-quarter, profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, rose 13.7 percent to 2.18 billion euros ($2.30 billion), above the average estimate of 2.09 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.9493 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* 500.Com Limited announces acquisition of shares of Melcolot Limited
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, closing prices)