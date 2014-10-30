FRANKFURT Oct 30 Germany's largest drugmaker
Bayer said underlying core earnings advanced by 1.4
percent, slightly surpassing expectations, on strong sales at
its pesticides unit.
Bayer said on Thursday third-quarter adjusted earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
came in at 2.01 billion euros ($2.53 billion), edging past the
average estimate of 1.96 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Adjusted core earnings at the CropScience unit rose more
than a quarter to 278 million euros, shored up by growth in
recently launched products, in particular fungicides and
herbicides.
Bayer now aims to raise group EBITDA before special items by
a mid-single-digit percentage, taking into account the
acquisition of Merck & Co. Inc.'s consumer health
business it wrapped up on Oct. 1 as well as more favourable
currency effects.
It had previously forecast a low- to mid-single-digit
percentage gain.
The stock has advanced 8.2 percent over the past three
months, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Health Care
index's 2.6 percent increase, as investors welcomed the
company's plan to split off and separately list its plastics
division.
($1 = 0.7460 Euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)