FRANKFURT, April 30 German drugmaker Bayer
said strong overseas currencies allowed it to lift
its full-year earnings and sales targets.
Sales are now seen at roughly 48-49 billion euros ($53-$54
billion), up from a previous goal of about 46 billion euro, with
currency effects giving a boost of about 9 percent, up from 3
percent it had previously expected .
Bayer is now banking on 2015 adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow
by "a high-teens percentage", where it had previously seen a
"low- to mid-teens percentage" increase.
First-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 9.6 percent to 3.0
billion euros, in line with market expectations, helped by
recently launched drugs such as stroke prevention pill Xarelto.
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)