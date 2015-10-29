FRANKFURT Oct 29 German drugmaker Bayer
saw underlying core earnings gain 28 percent in the
third quarter, bolstered by sales of new drugs and the purchase
of Merck & Co's consumer health business.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.52 billion euros ($2.76
billion), above market expectations of 2.31 billion euros.
Bayer still expects 2015 adjusted EBITDA to grow by "a
high-teens percentage", including positive currency effects of
about 4 percent.
It lowered its 2015 revenue target to roughly 46 billion
euros from 47 billion euros previous, anticipating less of a
boost from currency effects than previously.
($1 = 0.9140 euros)
