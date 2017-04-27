FRANKFURT, April 27 German drugs and pesticides
maker Bayer, which is seeking to to complete its $66
billion takeover U.S. seeds giant Monsanto, received
another boost to quarterly earnings from its best-selling
stroke-prevention pill Xarelto.
In the first quarter, adjusted group earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped
15 percent to 3.9 billion euros ($4.2 billion), above the
average estimate of 3.6 billion euros in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Sales of Xarelto climbed by almost 20 percent, when adjusted
for currency swings, driven by higher prescription numbers in
Europe and Japan, Bayer said on Thursday.
Bayer said it now expected group EBITDA before special items
to improve by a "low-teens percentage", up from a
mid-single-digit percentage gain seen previously, pointing to a
brighter outlook for its plastics and chemicals subsidiary
Covestro, which reported earnings on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)