* Q3 adj EBITDA 2.01 bln euros vs poll avg 1.96 bln
* Beat driven by crop chemicals, Xarelto sales
* Raises FY profit aim on effects of fx, Merck OTC
* Shares gain 3.5 percent
FRANKFURT, Oct 30 Germany's largest drugmaker
Bayer said underlying core earnings advanced by 1.4
percent, slightly surpassing expectations, on strong sales of
pesticides and stroke prevention pill Xarelto.
Bayer said on Thursday its third-quarter adjusted earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
came in at 2.01 billion euros ($2.53 billion), edging past the
average estimate of 1.96 billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Adjusted core earnings at the CropScience unit rose by more
than a quarter to 278 million euros, shored up by growth in
recently launched products, in particular fungicides and
herbicides.
Bayer now aims to raise group EBITDA before special items by
a mid-single-digit percentage, taking into account the
acquisition of Merck & Co. Inc.'s consumer health
business it wrapped up on Oct. 1 as well as more favourable
currency effects.
It had previously forecast a low to medium single-digit
percentage gain.
The euro was up slightly against the U.S. dollar on
average over the third quarter but the European currency has
lost about 8 percent against the dollar over the last six
months, bolstering the euro-value of overseas revenues.
Bayer, the inventor of Aspirin and maker of Yasmin
birth-control pills, said pharmaceuticals sales rose by a
currency- and portfolio-adjusted 10.3 percent to 3.04 billion
euros, boosted by a better-than-expected 70 percent gain of
sales in anti-clotting drug Xarelto, mainly used to prevent
strokes in the elderly.
"Healthcare performance was okay, but the beat was really
driven by CropScience, an area where we had concerns," analysts
at brokerage Berenberg said in a note.
The shares gained 3.5 percent at 0830 GMT, outperforming a 1
percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600 Health Care index.
Bayer shares have advanced 7.6 percent over the past three
months, outperforming the 2.3 percent gain in the European
sector benchmark, as investors welcomed the company's plan to
split off and separately list its plastics
division.
