* Q3 EBITDA 2.52 bln eur vs Reuters poll avg 2.31 bln
* Eylea anti-blindness treatment sales jump 69 percent
* Shares up 1.3 percent, outperforming the DAX
(Adds details on CropScience unit, forex effects)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Oct 29 German drugmaker Bayer's
core earnings jumped 28 percent in the third quarter,
bolstered by sales of new drugs, the $14 billion purchase of
Merck & Co's consumer health business and positive
currency effects.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-offs, rose to 2.52 billion
euros ($2.8 billion), above market predictions of 2.31 billion
euros as the crop protection business fared better than
expected
Shares in Bayer gained 1.3 percent while Germany's blue-chip
index DAX was little changed.
Analysts said the CropScience division, a pesticides and
seeds business, proved more resilient than feared after results
at rival pesticides makers BASF, DuPont and
Syngenta took a hit from a weak Brazilian market.
Bayer Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers pointed to 4-6 percent
organic growth in some markets outside Latin America.
Sales of Eylea, an injection used against a condition that
is the leading cause of blindness in the elderly, jumped 69
percent from a year earlier to 320 million euros in the quarter.
U.S. development partner Regeneron in August raised
its 2015 sales growth estimate for injectable drug Eylea to
45-50 percent.
Stroke prevention pill Xarelto, which competes with Bristol
Myers-Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis, posted a
sales gain of 30 percent to 571 million euros.
Boosting the value of overseas sales, the dollar was up 19
percent year-on-year against the euro in the third quarter on
average. North America accounted for 26 percent of group sales.
Bayer's non-prescription treatments revenue jumped 42
percent to 1.4 billion euros following the purchase of Merck &
Co's consumer health business, with only 1.7 percent growth left
after deducting the effects of that deal and of currency
changes.
Bayer, which plans to sever ties with its separately listed
plastics business Covestro, still expects 2015
adjusted EBITDA to grow by "a high-teens percentage", including
positive currency effects of about 4 percent.
It lowered its 2015 revenue target to roughly 46 billion
euros from 47 billion euros previously, anticipating less of a
boost from currency effects than previously.
($1 = 0.9140 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and
Elaine Hardcastle)