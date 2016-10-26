FRANKFURT Oct 26 Bayer, the German
drugmaker that is buying U.S. seed company Monsanto,
beat expectations for third-quarter earnings on gains in
pharmaceuticals and forecast-beating farming pesticides.
Third-quarter profit before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, rose 6
percent to 2.68 billion euros ($2.92 billion), above the average
estimate of 2.52 billion in a Reuters poll among analysts.
Bayer, the inventor of aspirin and maker of Yasmin birth
control pills, now aims to increase full-year core earnings per
share from continuing operations by a high-single-digit
percentage, compared with a previous goal of a mid- to
high-single-digit percentage gain.
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
