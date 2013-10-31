FRANKFURT Oct 31 Bayer, Germany's largest drugmaker, posted a 7.7 percent gain in adjusted core earnings, helped by strong sales growth of newly introduced pharmaceuticals.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.98 billion euros, it said on Thursday, more than the 1.86 billion euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

The group confirmed it expected adjusted EBITDA to grow by a medium single-digit percentage in 2013 but said full year sales would be about 40 billion euros, where it had previously seen 40-41 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)