FRANKFURT May 6 Bayer AG : * Says buy Merck & co inc's otc drugs business for$14.2 billion * Says acquisition will give it the global number two position in

non-prescription products * Says plans to finance acquisition with bridge facility provided by Bank of

America, Merrill Lynch, bnp paribas and mizuho, * Says sees closing in the second half of 2014. * Says entered into co-development and co-commercialization deal with Merck in

soluble guanylate cyclase (sgc) modulators