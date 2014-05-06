BRIEF-Cogentix Medical files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ot6KXB Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT May 6 Bayer AG : * Says buy Merck & co inc's otc drugs business for$14.2 billion * Says acquisition will give it the global number two position in
non-prescription products * Says plans to finance acquisition with bridge facility provided by Bank of
America, Merrill Lynch, bnp paribas and mizuho, * Says sees closing in the second half of 2014. * Says entered into co-development and co-commercialization deal with Merck in
soluble guanylate cyclase (sgc) modulators
* TESARO announces availability of zejula™ (niraparib) for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer in the U.S.