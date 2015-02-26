BRIEF-Egypt's Sabaa International Co for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Q1 profit rises
May 9 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries:
LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 26 Bayer's chief executive said the drugmaker would have to consider any attractive takeover offer for the MaterialScience unit, which Bayer plans to list on the stock exchange, but he signalled that jobs security would be taken into account.
"Of course if a convincing offer were to be made we would have an obligation to evaluate that offer but that would be in the context of all the interested stakeholders," CEO Marijn Dekkers said at a press conference.
He added the company would talk about expectations beyond 2015 at its investor conference in Berlin, scheduled for March 11. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
May 9 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries:
FRANKFURT, May 9 Siemens executive Michael Sen will take responsibility for the company's wind-power joint venture with Spain's Gamesa on Siemens' managing board, the German industrial group said on Tuesday.