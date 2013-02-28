FRANKFURT Feb 28 Bayer expects the drugmaker's promising new stroke prevention drug Xarelto to reach its peak annual sales at the end the decade, Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers said on Thursday.

Bayer has said that Xarelto has a peak sales potential of more than 2 billion euros ($2.62 billion). ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)