Nov 16 German drugs and plastics maker Bayer AG expects revenue in Asia to reach more than 11 billion euros ($14.9 billion) by 2015, it said in a statement.

Last month, Bayer confirmed its full-year outlook and posted better than-expected quarterly earnings on strong growth in emerging markets.

Total sales in China, the world's third-largest pharmaceutical market, was around 3 billion euros in 2010, accounting for 8.3 percent of Bayer's global sales. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Melanie Lee in SHANGHAI, Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)