FRANKFURT Oct 30 The head of Bayer said the drugmaker's recent string of smaller takeover deals was a sign of Bayer's strategy of trying to steer clear of large deals.

"In our life science divisions we are mainly interested in smaller to medium-sized acquisitions. There is no upper limit but our aim is bolt-on acquisitions and not necessarily a very large acquisition and that's what I believe can be seen in our track record," Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told journalists in a conference call on Tuesday.

Bayer added that the agreed deal to buy U.S. vitamin maker Schiff for an enterprise value of $1.2 billion includes assumed debt of $120-$130 million.