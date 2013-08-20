FRANKFURT Aug 20 Germany's largest drugmaker
Bayer said it received regulatory approval in Japan
for the marketing of cancer treatment Stivarga for patients with
gastrointestinal stromal tumours who have progressed after prior
systemic cancer therapy.
Stivarga is already approved in several countries, including
the United States and Japan, for the treatment of patients with
metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), Bayer said on Tuesday.
It was recommended for approval by the European Committee
for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for the treatment of
adults with mCRC in June, with a decision by the European
Commission on the marketing authorisation later this year.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)