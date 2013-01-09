ZURICH/FRANKFURT Jan 9 Switzerland's biggest
health insurer CSS is supporting a young woman in her claim
against Bayer, as the fall-out from alleged side
effects of the German drugmaker's contraceptive pill Yasmin
widens.
Bayer is already under fire in other markets over
new-generation contraceptives. France will stop reimbursing
prescription costs of some types from March, after a woman sued
Bayer over alleged side effects.
CSS said on Wednesday it supported its client in her claim
against Bayer and is acting as a joint plaintiff. The health
insurer is demanding payment from Bayer to cover medical costs.
Swiss media reported the young woman suffered from a
pulmonary embolism that left her severely disabled a few weeks
after being prescribed the pill. The cost of medical treatment
has amounted to some 600,000 Swiss francs ($648,600), according
to reports.
A Bayer spokesman said the company could not comment on
pending lawsuits but added the Yasmin group of pills had a
positive risk-benefit profile based on extensive scientific
data. He also said the decision which contraceptive to take
rests with the patient and her doctor.
Bayer has so far agreed to pay a combined $750 million to
settle 3,490 legal claims in the United States that Yasmin
caused blood clots, and such injuries are alleged in a further
3,800 pending U.S. cases.
U.S. health regulators have added warnings to the labels on
the pills to show they may raise the risk of blood clots.
Revenues from the Yasmin group of birth-control pills,
Bayer's second-best selling pharmaceutical brand, are also in
decline because of cheaper generic copies that are for sale in
United States.
