BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
FRANKFURT Aug 29 Germany's Bayer said it plans to launch three new studies to add more uses for its anti-clotting drug Xarelto, one of its top five new medicines.
Xarelto, which competes with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis pill in stroke prevention, reached sales of $1.7 billion in the 12 months through June, with analysts estimating annual sales could rise to more than $9.5 billion by 2020.
Two new Phase III trials are to test Xarelto, jointly developed with U.S. peer Johnson & Johnson, on patients with embolic stroke of undetermined source and peripheral artery disease, Bayer said in a statement on Friday.
The third new study is a Phase II trial designed to evaluate Xarelto for long-term prevention in patients who have suffered an acute coronary syndrome. If the study is successful, a Phase III study will follow, Bayer said. (1 US dollar = 0.7592 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter