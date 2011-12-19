FRANKFURT Dec 19 The European Commission
approved Bayer's Xarelto for use in the mass market
of stroke prevention, allowing the German drugmaker to enter the
biggest regional market for the pill.
The drug, based on active ingredient rivaroxaban, was
cleared to prevent strokes in patients suffering from atrial
fibrillation, a form of irregular heart beat common among the
elderly, and to fight deep vein thromboses (DVT), Bayer said in
a statement on Monday.
Bayer in September had received a recommendation from the
European Union's healthcare watchdog for both
indications.
U.S. health regulators in November approved the once-a-day
anti-clotting pill, which Bayer co-developed with Johnson &
Johnson, for use in stroke prevention.
Bayer has said it expects more than 2 billion euros ($2.7
billion) in peak annual sales from the product.
Europe would be Bayer's biggest market for the pill because
it will only receive up to 30 percent of any U.S. sales as part
of its co-development and marketing agreement with U.S. partner
Johnson & Johnson.
Xarelto is one of three new anti-blood-clotting pills
expected to replace the decades-old, and potentially dangerous,
stroke preventer warfarin.
Analysts estimate the total annual market for such oral
drugs to be as high as $20 billion.
Unlisted peer Boehringer Ingelheim in August won European
marketing clearance for its rival stroke prevention pill
Pradaxa, defending its lead over Bayer in one of the most
promising new classes of medicine.
Cases of fatal bleeding associated with Pradaxa have alerted
a number of regulators worldwide but the product continues to be
cleared for marketing.
Another rival treatment is Eliquis, being developed by
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer and seen as
possibly best in terms of efficacy and risks.
While Pradaxa was first to market, most analysts believe
Bayer's Xarelto will offer a somewhat better effectiveness-risk
profile.
Bayer's drug would be administered only once a day, as
against twice a day in the case of Pradaxa and Eliquis, which
would be a relief for the mostly elderly, and often frail,
patient target group.