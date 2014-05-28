FRANKFURT May 28 Bayer AG said it has submitted anti-clotting drug Xarelto for marketing authorisation in Japan for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, the German pharmaceuticals company said on Wednesday.

The drug has also been submitted for the prevention of recurrent venous thromboembolism, Bayer said.

Xarelto, one of Bayer's top five new medicines, has been approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism and PE as well as for the prevention of recurrent DVT and PE in more than 100 countries worldwide, including Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)