LONDON Jan 9 Britain's health costs
watchdog is asking Bayer for more information on its
anti-clotting drug Xarelto before deciding whether to recommend
it for use on the state health service.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
(NICE) said data provided so far by Bayer on the drug, known
generically as rivaroxaban, were not enough to judge whether it
would be cost effective for prevention of strokes and embolisms
in people with a heart condition known as atrial fibrillation.
"Evidence of rivaroxaban's cost-effectiveness was not
reflective of all the people with atrial fibrillation in the UK
who would be eligible for treatment with the drug," the watchdog
said in a statement on Monday.
Germany's Bayer is developing Xarelto with the U.S.
drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.
NICE's decision suggests a cautious approach to a wave of
new treatments for preventing stroke in people with atrial
fibrillation, a common heart arrhythmia.
Other drugs battling with Xarelto in this market include
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis and
Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa.