* Health costs watchdog says Xarelto data insufficient
* Drug rivals BMS/Pfizer's Eliquis, Boehringer's Pradaxa
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 9 Britain's health costs
watchdog is asking Bayer for more information on its
anti-clotting drug Xarelto before deciding whether to recommend
it for use on the state health service.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
(NICE) said data provided so far by Bayer on the drug, known
generically as rivaroxaban, were not enough to judge whether it
would be cost effective for the prevention of strokes and
embolisms in people with an irregular heartbeat condition known
as atrial fibrillation.
For now, it said, it would not be recommending Xarelto for
use on country's National Health Service (NHS).
"Evidence of rivaroxaban's cost-effectiveness was not
reflective of all the people with atrial fibrillation in the UK
who would be eligible for treatment with the drug," the watchdog
said in a statement on Monday.
"The committee is therefore minded not to recommend the drug
on the basis of the available evidence pending the receipt of
additional information from the manufacturer."
Germany's Bayer is developing Xarelto with U.S. drugmaker
Johnson & Johnson.
NICE's decision suggests a cautious approach to a wave of
new treatments for preventing stroke in people with atrial
fibrillation, a common heart arrhythmia.
Other drugs battling with Xarelto in this market include
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer's Eliquis and
Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa.
Analysts say the big commercial opportunity for new
anti-clotting pills lies in their long-term use for preventing
strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation.
All the newly-developed drugs are designed to replace the
decades-old blood thinner warfarin, which requires regular blood
monitoring and is notoriously difficult to use.
In November 2011, NICE backed the use of Pradaxa for stroke
prevention on the NHS after getting additional information about
the drug from its manufacturer Boehringer.
The cost agency also gave its backing in November to
Eliquis, but only in a relatively limited market of prevention
of blood clots after hip and knee surgery.
Giving details of its concerns about the Xarelto data
presented, NICE said Bayer had based its application on the
results of a clinical trial whose participants NICE did not
believe gave an accurate picture of UK patients.
"(The committee was) concerned that the risk of stroke and
systemic embolism for the population in the trial was higher
than for the overall population eligible for treatment with
rivaroxaban," it said, adding that this could mean the relative
effectiveness of Xarelto compared with warfarin had been
overestimated.
NICE said the provisional cost to the NHS of rivaroxaban is
2.10 pounds ($3.24) per day and 766.50 pounds ($1,200)a year.