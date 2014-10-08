BRIEF-Psychemedics Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Psychemedics Corporation announces record q1 revenues and earnings
Oct 8 Bayer AG
* Otmar D. Wiestler named to supervisory board
* Wiestler replaces Klaus Kleinfeld, who left the supervisory board at his own request effective September 30, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1ncIx64 Further company coverage:
* Celsion Corp files for stock shelf of up to $15 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oHuVl7 Further company coverage: