FRANKFURT Oct 29 German public-sector lender
BayernLB has sold a 6.5 billion euro ($8.3 billion)
portfolio of asset-backed securities (ABS), it said on
Wednesday, drawing a line under a legacy of bad debts that
brought it to the brink of failure in 2008.
Germany's second-biggest landesbank is benefiting from a
surge in ABS prices after the European Central Bank (ECB) said
it plans to start buying these assets, or bundled loans, and
from a broad rebound in real estate markets.
The securities were sold to international investors,
including Bank of America, sources familiar with the
transaction said.
They were the remainder of a 21 billion euro loan portfolio
that turned sour in the financial crisis and forced the state of
Bavaria to inject 10 billion euros in capital into the lender
and provide it with 4.8 billion in guarantees.
The bank had been working since 2009 to cut the size of the
package of securities, whose value is linked to developments in
the U.S. housing market and European commercial real estate.
BayernLB also sued several lenders for selling it the
securities, while secretly criticising them internally and
ultimately profiting from their failure. It has reached
settlements in several cases.
The Munich-based lender has booked a loss of 1.2 billion
euros on the ABS portfolio and has said it will need to draw on
some of the state guarantees. However, it expects the fees it is
required to pay the state government for the guarantees to
ultimately outweigh losses borne by the state.
Blackrock Solutions, part of Blackrock Inc, is
advising BayernLB on the sale of the ABS portfolio, two sources
familiar with the deal said.
BayernLB Chief Executive Johannes-Joerg Riegler and
Bavaria's Finance Minister Markus Soeder will host a press
conference on the deal in Munich on Thursday.
Bank of America declined to comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7850 euro)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by
Thomas Atkins and David Holmes)