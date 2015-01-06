FRANKFURT Jan 6 State-backed lender BayernLB
and German private bank Berenberg have agreed to a
strategic partnership in financing and investment banking, the
two firms said on Tuesday.
The deal will offer Munich-based BayernLB's clients access
to Berenberg's equity capital markets services such as bourse
listings, where BayernLB has little presence, and offer clients
of Hamburg-based Berenberg access to BayernLB's financing
abilities such as corporate lending.
The deal does not include cross-shareholdings, nor will the
business models of each bank change, the companies said. The
agreement would see the banks combine small teams with the aim
of completing 10 to 20 transactions together per year.
The accord comes as competition among banks to serve
Germany's vibrant business sector intensifies.
Big U.S. banks like Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan
have a strong presence in corporate Germany, in part
through their ability to both lend and advise. French banks BNP
Paribas and Societe Generale have also made
inroads into the market.
Germany's biggest bank, Deutsche Bank AG, is
already a strong player among big companies and has battled over
the past two years to expand services to the country's small-
and medium-sized enterprise sector.
Commerzbank AG, which ranks second, is another
strong corporate player, especially with SMEs.
Berenberg is an unlisted private bank, largely owned by the
Berenberg family and three partners, that is active underwriting
equity listings and offering advisory services for mergers and
acquisitions.
BayernLB, owned by the state of Bavaria and the association
of Bavarian savings banks, is a big lender to blue-chip and
medium-sized firms.
