(Adds quotes from Almunia, BayernLB owners)

BRUSSELS, July 9 Europe's competition watchdog and the owners of ailing BayernLB have agreed on a restructuring of the German publicly-owned wholesale lender, which received a 10-billion-euro ($12.3 billion) bailout in the financial crisis.

"We can announce a final agreement, it has been a difficult process," European Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Monday at a press conference in Brussels, referring to the last of Germany's state aid proceedings following the financial crisis.

"We have enforced our state aid rules ... thinking in the interest of the taxpayers, of the citizens that were obliged to put part of their money at risk", he added.

Across the 27-nation EU, Almunia has so far ordered more than 40 banks that received aid to shed assets, stop paying dividends and halt acquisitions to ensure they do not have an unfair advantage.

BayernLB, Germany's second-biggest public-sector bank, has agreed to repay 5 billion euros in state aid by 2019 and halve the size of its balance sheet.

The so-called Landesbank ran into trouble in 2008 after risky investments turned sour in the financial crisis.

The state of Bavaria injected 10 billion euros in fresh capital, boosting its stake to 94 percent and diluting the stake held by Bavarian savings banks to 6 percent.

Negotiations over the revamp had dragged on for three years as the EU had criticised the contribution of the savings banks as too low and had demanded that a sale of BayernLB's mortgage unit LBS Bayern to the savings banks must reflect market prices.

"The conditions are substantial, I would even say harsh," Horst Seehofer, prime minister of the German state of Bavaria, said at the joint press conference with Almunia.

His finance minister Markus Soeder said that Bavaria aims to sell BayernLB in the decade starting 2020 for at least 5 billion euros, adding: "We know that this is an ambitious process." ($1 = 0.8126 euros) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Cowell)